I couldn't resist the $11.95 Jetty Flatbread the other night while sitting on the cozy outdoor patio at the Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls. The flavors are off the charts delicious.

The handmade breads are topped with bacon marmalade, beef barbacoa, micro greens and aged white cheddar. It's a sizable portion served on a biodegradable pressed bamboo plate.

Just in case your significant other isn't into wine, I paired it with a $6 Dortmunder Gold from Great Lakes Brewing Company. It was a nicely balanced German-stye beer that complemented the cool breeze from the Cuyahoga River and the sweet, salty, spicy and creaminess of the flatbread. (If you don't agree with my choice of beer, fear not, the Jetty rotates its selection of 10 beers on tap.)

The $8 Burnside Road Sunset red blend, one of 23 wines by the glass, was also a tasty choice to accompany the flatbread. It's a blend of petite sirah, sangiovese, zinfandel, syrah, primitivo, and mourvedre. If you like red blends as much as I do, then this is a must-have. (Purchase the wine by the bottle for $12.99 at Acme Hudson, H2 Wines Medina and Regency Wines.)

Jetty hours: 4 p.m.-10 p.m. weekdays; 3-11 Saturday; closed Sunday.

— Phil Masturzo