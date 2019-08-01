HOT TICKET

Brad Paisley (with Chris Lane, Riley Green)



Where/When: Blossom Music Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $30 and up. www.livenation.com

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

2. "The Farewell"

3. "Airplane Mode"

4. "Madness in the Method"

QUICK TAKE

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

Sequel spinoff: Do you think we have enough sequels? How about a spinoff of a sequel? When last we checked, the "Fast & Furious" franchise, which began in 2001 with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, had produced eight films. "Fast & Furious 9" hits theaters next May. In the meantime, we have "Hobbs & Shaw."

Johnson and Statham: Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. The two enemies are forced to team up in order to take on a world-threatening villain named Brixton (Idris Elba). To defeat him, they're "gonna need cars and guns," says Hobbs.

Royalty: Helen Mirren (who won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth II) and Vanessa Kirby (who played Princess Margaret in "The Crown") are also in the mix. Before joining "F&F," Mirren proved her gun-toting, action-movie moxie alongside Bruce Willis in "RED" and RED 2."

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "The Lion King," $75.5 ($350.7 total)

2. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," $40.3 (new)

3. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," $12.2 ($344.4)

4. "Toy Story 4," $9.8 ($395.6)

5. "Crawl," $4 ($31.4)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

NEO ComicCon

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, comics, cosplay and collectibles will converge at NEO ComicCon in North Olmsted. Guest artists will include "Black Lightning" creator Tony Isabella, Tom Mandrake, Paul Pelletier and Akron's own Matt Horak, the man behind "Spider-Man/Deadpool" and "The Punisher." $7; $5 cosplay; ages 13 and under free. Soccer Sportsplex, 31515 Lorain Road. More info: www.neocomiccon.com.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "The Croods"

2. "Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?"

3. "Wentworth: Season 7"

4. "The Letdown: Season 2"

5. "Kengan Ashura: Part 1"





ON THE COVER

Costumes are a big part of the fun at the annual Twins Days celebration in Twinsburg. The 44th festival runs Friday through Sunday. [Photo courtesy of Twins Days]

