Opioid Awareness Music Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Hometown Bank Plaza, 203 N. Water St., Kent. Featuring: 15-60-75 (The Numbers Band), the Dog Friendly Band, Gaetano’s Underworld Blues Band, Hubb’s Groove, Outlaws I & I, Sam Hooper Group, the Outside Voices and Thieves of Joy. For more information, go to https://fcsserves.org/event/opioid-awareness-music-festival/.

Thirty-One Bingo! Charity Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House: 6:15-8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. Girls’ night out, with products, organizational solutions and prizes. Get a card for every $15 in product ordered. Free to attend with a free card. For more information, call 330-576-6608 or email Danielle at dkinney08@yahoo.com.

United Way of Summit County Knight Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Akron. Featured Speaker is Deanna Singh. $35 per person. www.uwsummit.org.

So He Popped the Question Bridal Show: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Century Farms, 1121 Canton Road NW, Carrollton. Entry is $5 at the door. www.eventbrite.com/e/so-he-popped-the-question-bridal-show-tickets-63912838019.

Youngstown Symphony Society presents Summer Soiree: A Celebration of the Arts: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16. A cocktail reception at the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center will be followed by a concert featuring the Joe Augustine Trio and vocalist Dillon Shidemantle at the Ford Family Recital Hall. A dessert buffet will take place after the concert. Tickets for the concert and for the dessert buffet are available at www.youngstownsymphony.com.

10th Annual Growing Up Akron: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16 at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, 21 W. North St., Akron. Food stations featuring iconic Akron favorites, DJs Vince Giles and Precious McLaughlin will provide entertainment. There also will be a silent auction to benefit Child Guidance & Family Solutions. Tickets start at $75. For tickets, go to www.cgfs.org/events.

Cuyahoga Falls High School PTO’s Scholarship Fund Race & Black Tiger Food Fest: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Kelsey Shelter at Waterworks Park, 2025 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Local food vendors, Duck Race and other activities. All money raised goes toward the Cuyahoga Falls School PTO scholarship fund for the senior class of 2020. Duck adoptions are $5 or $20 for a “quack pack” of 5.

Amy Cupples Memorial Golf Outing: Aug. 18 at Wilkshire Golf Course, 10566 Wilkshire Blvd. NE, Bolivar. 9 a.m shotgun start. $70 per golfer includes 18 holes of golf with cart, two drink tickets, buffet dinner. For more information, call Michelle Williams at 330-639-8198.

Doan Brook Watershed Partnership 8th Annual Take to the Lake: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Lower Shaker Lake, located off South Park Boulevard west of Coventry Road in Shaker Heights. An afternoon of paddling, guided hikes, yoga, and live music along the banks of historic Lower Shaker Lake. For more information, go to www.doanbrookpartnership.org.

Kylie Rose’s Run 5K to Benefit Akron Children’s Hospital: Aug. 25 at Copley High School football stadium, 3807 Ridgewood Road, Copley. Race begins at 4 p.m., followed by the Citizens 1-Mile and Competitive 1-mile run at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile. For more information, go to http://kylierosesrun.com.

Today’s Bride Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. Engaged couple can meet with vendors, see the newest wedding trends, watch fashion shows and much more. Tickets are $15. For more information, go to www.todaysbride.com.

Keep Akron Beautiful “Green the Scene” Celebration: 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, Akron. $55, includes valet parking, open beer and wine bar, catering by Swenson’s Food Truck and Vaccaro’s. A silent and live auction will take place. Proceeds will benefit Keep Akron Beautiful’s Litter Reduction & Beautification Programs. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/GTStickets.

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum Annual Labor Day Weekend Fundraiser: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 N. Marginal Road, Cleveland. The evening will feature several different wineries, hors d’oeuvres, music by DJ Tony Slim and more. $60 members, $65 non-members, $45 designated drivers. Reservation date is Aug. 26. For tickets, call 216-623-1111 or go to www.iwasm.org.

Magic City Kiwanis 14th Annual “Year End” Golf Outing: Sept. 6 at Barberton Brookside Country Club, 3727 Golf Course Drive, Norton. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. Shotgun start. $95 per golfer includes golf, cart, beverages, lunch at the turn and BBQ dinner. For more information, call Denny Liddle at 330-687-7645.

