CLASSICAL

Canton Symphony Orchestra Summer Serenades in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Fry Family Park, 2533 Farber St. SE, Magnolia. Featuring Woodwind Quintet. Free. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.

Cleveland Orchestra “Brahm’s First Symphony”: 8 p.m. Saturday, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. Asher Fisch, conducting, Jung-Min Amy Lee, violin. Liszt’s Mazeppa, Symphonic Poem No. 6, Barber’s Violin Concerto and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. $25-$89. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Blossom Festival Orchestra “Brian Wilson Celebrates Pet Sounds”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. Lucas Richman, conducting, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin, vocalists. Brian Wilson’s Pet Sounds (music from the Beach Boys’ 1966 album). $27-$121. For tickets, go to www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Akron Symphony Orchestra Summer Parks Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Firestone Park, 1480 Girard St., Akron. https://akronsymphony.org/.