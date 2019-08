COMEDY

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Mark Anthony & Kate Brindle, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Drew Lynch, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Jeremy Piven, 7 p.m. Sunday; Kenny Deforest, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.

Improv: Mark Reedy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Bruce Bruce, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

A Night of Free Comedy with Xavier King & Friends: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. Free. For tickets, go to https://330tix.com/organizations/funny-noizes-productions.

Hot Summer Comedy with Mark Viola & Friends: 8 p.m. Saturday, Barmacy Bar & Grill, 804 W. Market St., Akron. Free. For tickets and information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-summer-comedy-with-mark-viola-friends-tickets-65310795347.