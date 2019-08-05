ETC

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Library Readers Book Club: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. This months book is “The Store” by James Patterson. 330-928-2117.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

3D Print, Design, Advanced - Movable Pieces and Parts: 5-6 and 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Design your own 3D print in TinkerCad and get it printed out for you. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

The Wings of Freedom Tour: Aug. 9-11 at the MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway. The Wings of Freedom Tour will bring a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk to the museum. The planes will arrive at the Akron-Canton Airport at 2 p.m. Friday. $15 adults and $5 children under 12. For more information, go to https://mapsairmuseum.org/.

Senseploration: 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. A variety of activities that engage the senses, allowing children to take in new experiences at their own pace. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

University of Akron Archival Services Airship Films: 2-3 p.m. Friday at the Polsky Building, Room 567, 225 S. High St., Akron. Free public screening of segments of 14 historic airship films. The film reels date from 1929-1933. For more information, go to www.uakron.edu/libraries/archives/about/visit/directions.dot.

Teen Video Game Club: 3 p.m. Friday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Grades 7-12. Teens can challenge each other to Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Retro Games, and more on the Nintendo Switch. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 322 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Cuyahoga Falls Culture Fest: 5-10 p.m. Friday in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Featuring local music, retail, food, and family-friendly activities. Zach and the Bright Lights will headline on the amphitheater stage from 8-10 p.m. For more information, go to www.cityofcf.com/activity/falls-downtown-fridays.

Hudson Gallery Hop: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday in Downtown Hudson. Enjoy “living art” masterpieces, hands-on activities and more. Participating locations include Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios, The Red Twig and Standing Rock Gallery. For more information, go to www.hudsonarthop.com.

Hale Farm & Village Civil War Reenactment: Saturday and Sunday at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Experience a presentation of the first Battle of Petersburg, observe reenactor camps, cavalry demonstrations, meet soldiers and civilians in period dress, and more. Admission is $10 adults or a two-day ticket for $15, $5 for children 12 and under or $7.50 for a two-day ticket. 330-666-3711 or www.halefarm.org.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Massillon Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday centered on the Massillon Museum Lawn, 121 Lincoln Way E. Social service agencies, civic groups, law enforcement, churches, arts organizations, and businesses will set up games, art projects, activities, and information stations. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or go to www.massillonmuseum.org.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Copley Historical Society Train Depot Open House: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, located near 3700 Copley Road, west of the Circle, at the railroad tracks. Members of the Historical Society will show visitors around and answer questions.

(June 1-Sept. 30, 2019)Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Massillon Public Library Young Adult Department Hosts Y.A. Matinee!: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Join with other teens to watch a great movie with snacks and drinks available. Free. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights:7-11 p.m. Saturday at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

The Cleveland Museum of Art Second Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd. Family-friendly activities such as art-making, storytelling, scavenger hunts and movement-based gallery talks. 888-262-0033 or www.clevelandart.org.

Children’s Center of Medina County Community Open House: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Center, 724 E. Smith Road, Medina. Refreshments and activities will be provided. www.medinacountychildrenscenter.org.

FolkNite: 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday at the Peninsula Art Academy, 1600 Mill St. W., Peninsula. Acoustic open jam with Greg Canda. 330-657-2248.

Introduction to Windows 10: 6 p.m. Monday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Introduction to some of the names, features, and locations of various Windows 10 components. Registration required, call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Too Young to Be Done: What’s Next for Me?: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Workshop will be presented by Jeff Tidwell, founder of Next for Me, and Donna Kastner, founder of Retirepreneur. To register for this free workshop, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Seniors Afternoon Out: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at The HUB Community Center, 3676 Community Lane, Copley. Ice Cream Social and entertainment by Barlow Boys. Free. Reservations requested, call 330-576-6608,

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.

Uniontown Lions’ Annual Festival: 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at the Hartville MarketPlace, 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville. Live Music, car show at 4 p.m. Friday, parade at 5 p.m. Saturday and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.discoverhartville.com/event/uniontown-lions-festival/.

African Safari 101: Supporting Wildlife Conservation through Eco Tourism with Alex Shaland: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. Alex Shaland will talk about his first-hand experience of meeting the wild animals of Africa face to face. Free. Registration is required, call 216-721-9020 or go to www.artistsarchives.org.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.