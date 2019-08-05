ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love”, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 8:45 p.m. Friday; 5 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché”, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2:45 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3:45 p.m. Sunday, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Akron-Summit County Main Library: (Auditorium, 60 S. High St., Akron; 330-643-9015) Movies at Main presents “Alita: Battle Angel”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free.

Canal Park: (300 S Main St, Akron; 330-253-5151, www.akronrubberducks.com) “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part”, gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday. $5, all-you-can-eat picnic tickets are $25.

Capitol Theatre: (1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Let Them Play”, 7 p.m. Thursday. $12.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “The Room”, 10 p.m. Saturday. $6. “Deconstructing Abbey Road: Side Two”, 7 p.m. Tuesday. $9.75.

Cinema at the Square: (Playhouse Square ConnorPalace Theater, 1519 Euclid Ave.,Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “The Princess Bride”, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; “From Russia with Love”, 7:30 p.m. Friday; “Cool Hand Luke”, 2 p.m. Saturday; “A Star Is Born” (1954), 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “The Sandlot”, 2 p.m. Sunday. $5 per film, Flix Tix passes, good for 6 films, $15.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Anara”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 8:10 p.m. Sunday; “The Wandering Soap Opera”, 8:50 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “Our Time”, 7:30 p.m. Friday; “Five Seasons: The gardens of Piet Oudolf”, 5 p.m. Saturday; “Keep Walking”, 6:35 p.m. Saturday; “Steamboat Bill, Jr.”, 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Flicks on the Falls: (Falls River Square Auditorium, Cuyahoga Falls; www.cityofcf.com/activity/flicks-falls) “Marry Poppins Returns”, begins at dark, Thursday. Free.

”Millennium Actress”: 7 p.m. Tuesday (subtitled) at the following cinemas: Montrose Movies 12, Akron; Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson Cinema 10, Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights; and Valley View 24. Check cinema listings for ticket prices.

Northlawn Cinema: (Hower House Museum, 60 Fir Hill, Akron) “His Girl Friday”, 9 p.m. Thursday. Free.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) Silent Film Special: “The Gold Rush”, 1:30 p.m. Saturday. $7.