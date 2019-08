NEW SHOWS

The Outer Vibe: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Mavis Staples: 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Aug. 16. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Lacey Sturm: 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $20. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Jo Dee Messina: 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Thirsty Cowboy, 2743 Medina Road, Medina. $29. www.thirstycowboys.com.

The Lumineers: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 16. Tickets start at $39. For tickets, go to www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.