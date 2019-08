NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

8 Point Bistro: BSide plays at 8 Friday at 1994 Brittain Road.

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

Kevin O’Bryan’s Irish Pub: Tripper plays at 8 Friday; Erica Dawn at 8 Saturday at 1537 S. Main St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

North

Beau’s Lounge at the Sheraton Suites: The Gene Fiocca Band at 7 Friday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

Domenic’s Pub: My Friend Jack plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 2467 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

The Jetty at the Sheraton Suites: The Jonathan Edward Project plays at 7 Thursday; Danny Clark at 8 Saturday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: Brandon Santini plays at 5:30 Thursday; Gary Cain Band at 8:30 Friday; The Muckers at 8:30 Saturday; Albert Castiglia at 9 Tuesday at 812 Huron Road East, Cleveland.