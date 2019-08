Fisher’ Food, North Canton: Backyard Bash, with Loretta Paganini, 6 p.m. Tuesday. $55; Farmer’s Market Fresh, with William Davis, 6 p.m. Aug. 20, $65. 440-729-1110, www.lpscinc.com.

Linda’s Kitchen, Tallmadge: Scone Class 2019, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $30. 330-630-8117.

Western Reserve School of Cooking, Hudson: Date Night – Mediterranean Fare – Farm to Table, with Catherine St. John, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. $180 per couple. 330-650-1665, www.wrsoc.com.