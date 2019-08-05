THURSDAY

Kinderealm - Butterflies: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will go on a summer nature walk to learn about butterflies, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Canal Fulton Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 125 Tuscarawas St., Canal Fulton. Hike leader Mary Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Sand Run Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Veterans Community Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1714 Schneider St. NE, Canton. Hike leader Lola Bender. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Poison in the Garden: Hike with a naturalist to explore the power of poison in nature and gardens, and its surprising uses for good, 3-4 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Evening Hike: A relaxing evening hike, 7-8:30 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Hike & Fire: Hike Cherry Lane Trail to learn about local wildlife active at night, then relax around the fire with marshmallows, 8-9:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Snyder Ave./Barberton Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 33 Snyder Ave., Barberton. Hike leader Jack Wenrick. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Autism Friendly Touch-A-Truck Hour: Join the Autism Society of greater Akron (ASGA) and Summit Metro Parks to explore more than 12 vehicles without the bright lights and sirens, 9-10 a.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Touch-A-Truck Event: All ages can touch and sit in more than 12 different Summit Metro Parks vehicles and enjoy Free lake swimming, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Nature Art for Teens: Ages 13-17 can join an interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art, 12:30-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

South Chagrin Reservation Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Squaw Rock Parking, Hawthorn Parkway, Bentleyville. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Lock 29 Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 8-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1648 Mill St., Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Boston Store/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 8-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1550 Boston Mills Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Gary Dolch. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Moths and Meteors: Learn about both meteors and moths, 9 p.m. to midnight. Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Wadsworth. www.medinacountyparks.com.

Starry, Starry Nights: See deep-sky objects, planets, and the moon up close, 9-11 p.m. Letha House Park West, 5800 Richman Road, Chatham Township. www.medinacountyparks.com.

SUNDAY

Gifts of the Forest: Learn how to identify some common trees and discover the roles they play for humans, wildlife and the environment, 10-11:30 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Nature for Families – Campfire: Learn how to build a fire, experience the art of storytelling and make s’mores, 7-8:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Gorge Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Tam O’Shanter Property Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3 or 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton. Hike leader Debbie Withnell. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Bridgeport Quarry Trailhead: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 1 p.m. Meet at 3455 Erie Ave. NW, Massillon. Hike leader Roseanne Swigart. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Summer Camp – Explorers: Ages 9-10 can register for this exciting two-day drop-off camp. Investigate the lives of critters with fun, hands-on experiences in the outdoors, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. $20 per child. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Freedom Trail/Tallmadge Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 245 Northeast Ave., Tallmadge. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at Metzger Park, 1420 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville. Hike leader Karla Bedard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Awesome Possums for Kids: Join a naturalist for an interactive and fun experience all about North America’s only marsupial, 10-11 a.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. 330-865-8065.

Nimisila Reservoir Kayak: Paddle a portion of Nimisila Reservoir with a certified instructor and a naturalist to learn paddle strokes, safety and see wildlife around the water, 3-5 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advanced registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Random Act of Music: The Metro Parks Ensemble will perform an hour long concert, 7 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse & Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Horseshoe Pond Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2075 Major Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Butterbridge Road Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5400 Block of Butterbridge Road NW. Hike leader Patty Sheppard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW. Hike leader Marilyn Shaheen. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Sunrise Hike: Stroll the Downy Loop trail as the day begins, 8-9:30 a.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. 330-865-8065.

Kids’ Fishing: age 15 and under can learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Brushwood Lake, 10 a.m. to noon. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

What’s a Flutter This Summer: Join a naturalist to discover the basics of identifying butterflies while hiking through the meadow, 4-5:30 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Bath Nature Preserve Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4160 Ira Road, Akron. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Lake Avenue Trailhead from Ernie’s Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 135 Lake Ave. NW., Massillon. Hike leader Janice LaRocca. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.