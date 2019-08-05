THURSDAY

Cary & The Dissidents: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Peter Frampton: 7:30 p.m., with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m., $43.50-$75. MGM Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

R.E.M. Tribute by Dead Letter Office: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Mozzy: doors open 8 p.m., $18 in advance, $20 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Lucinda Williams: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Dead Letter Office - A Tribute to R.E.M.: 8:30 p.m., $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

9 Kasey Bell: 6 p.m., with Self Preservation and Devin Sears. Jupiter Studios, https://jupiterstudios336.wixsite.com/jupiterbistro.

Barberton Summer Concert Series presents Out of Eden & Just One Look: 6:30 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Rock the Lock presents Full Moon Fever: 7 p.m., with Twist Offs. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Backstreet Blues Band: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Twinsburg’s Rock the Park presents Uptown Funk - Tribute to Bruno Mars: 7 p.m., $15. Glenn Chamberlin Park, http://rocktheparkconcert.com.

Earth To Mars - A Tribute to Bruno Mars: 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

Common: doors open 7 p.m., with Maimouna Youssef. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, with Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver, tickets start at $69. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Richie Furay: 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Chicago Tribute by Beginnings: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Jared & The Mill + Window Dogs: 8 p.m., with Spirit of the Bear, $12-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Vanessa Collier: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

JP Harris: 8:30 p.m., with The Lost State of Franklin, $12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Punch Drunk Tagalongs: 9 p.m., with Outdated View and Mollo Rilla, $8. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Evil Ways: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Tyler Cassidy (aka Foggy Fresh): 9 p.m. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

SATURDAY

Bad Religion: doors open 7 p.m., with The Lawrence Arms. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Marc Broussard: 8 p.m. Aug. 10, $25. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

The Music of Queen with The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra: 8 p.m. Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

15 60 75 The Numbers Band: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Up Next Fest featuring YSN Flow: 8 p.m., with Freshie, Foreign Jay, Runitup Ryan and more, $20-$30. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Parker Millsap: doors open 8 p.m., with Tom Evanchuck, $15. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Woovs: 8:30 p.m., with Home Dog and The Stars and ZOD1AC, $5. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin: 8:30 p.m., with Rumbling Spires, $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Walking In Circles: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Parker Millsap: 9 p.m. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

John Dillon Hardy: 9:30 p.m., $5. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.

SUNDAY

Neil Diamond Brunch with The Diamond Project: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Woodstock Brunch with Nitebridge: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Reggae Sunday with Ras Khalifa: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Keyser Park Concert Series presents Roxxymoron: 4:30 p.m., free. Keyser Barn, Keyser Park, www.cityofcf.com/activity/keyser-park-food-truck-frenzy-concert-series.

Laundry Day: 7 p.m., $12-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Damn Torpedoes – A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: 7:30 p.m., 10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Summer Bummer featuring Corry Michaels: 8 p.m., with Alexander Wright & The Collective. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

TUESDAY

Barberton Tuesday Park Concert Series presents Swizzle Stick Band: 6 p.m. Avilee Webb Park, www.cityofbarberton.com.

The John Trapani Big Band: 8 p.m., $19. Gervasi Vineyard, www.gervasivineyard.com.

The Bird and The Bee: 8:30 p.m., with Alex Lilly and Samantha Sidley, $15-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Alan Greene: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Work In Progress featuring Gaten Matarazzo: doors open 6 p.m., $15. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Train and Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m., with Allen Stone, tickets starting at $22. Blossom Music Center, www.livenation.com.

15-60-75 (The Numbers Band) Trio: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

The Iguanas: 8 p.m., $15-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.