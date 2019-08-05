THEATER

Akron Civic Theatre: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) “I’m Black, Y’all!” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20.

Porthouse Theatre: (3143 O'Neil Road, Cuyahoga Falls; 330-672-3884, www.kent.edu/porthouse) Final performances of “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man” at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m Sunday. $28-$42.

Rubber City Theatre: (243 Furnace St., Akron; 234-252-0272) Final performances of “Suessical Theatre for Young Adults” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday. $10-$15.

Wandering Aesthetics and Dunamis Theatre: (The Spicy Lamb Farm Barn, 6560 Akron Peninsula Road, Peninsula; www.watheatre.com/boxoffice) Final performances of “The Jungle Book” at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. $15.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “School of Rock” continues through Aug. 18. 7:30 p.m. Thursday- Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $21 adults, $17 ages 17 and under.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.westernreserveplayhouse.org) Final performances of “Heathers - The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $17 adults, $15 seniors and students.

Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) Final performances of “Matilda the Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $10-$33.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (40 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/women-in-jeopardy/) Final performers of “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $21.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (River Street Playhouse, 56 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) “A New Brain” continues through Aug. 17. 8 p.m Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sunday. $13.

Curtain 440: (Andrews Osborne Academy: 38588 Mentor Ave., Willoughby; www.curtain440.com) Final performers of “Into The Woods” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15 adults, $12 students.

Geauga Lyric Theatre Guild: (101 Water St., Chardon; https://geaugatheater.org) “Disney’s Newsies” continues through Aug. 18. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $18.

Mercury Theatre Company: (Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Road, South Euclid; 216-771-5862, www.mercurytheatrecompany.org) “The Wizard of Oz” continues through Aug. 18. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 7 p.m. Aug. 15. $20, $18 seniors, $16 students.

North Canton Playhouse: (Main Stage, 525 7th St. NE, North Canton; https://northcantonplayhouse.com/event/matilda/) “Matilda” at 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $15.

Player’s Guild Theatre: (1001 Market Ave. N., Canton; www.playersguildtheatre.com/rock-of-ages) “Rock of Ages” opens Friday Aug. 9 and continues through Sept. 1. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 7 and 11 p.m. Aug. 31. $34, $31 for seniors.