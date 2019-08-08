Guided Bird Walk: 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Members of the Greater Mohican Audubon Society guide birders of all skill levels. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Greater Akron Orchid Society: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township. Game Night presents “Orchid Jeopardy.” For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Topics include proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Keep Akron Beautiful “Green the Scene” Celebration: 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, Akron. $55, includes valet parking, open beer and wine bar, catering by Swensons and Vaccaro’s. Silent and live auctions will take place. Proceeds will benefit Keep Akron Beautiful’s litter reduction and beautification programs. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/GTStickets.

Stark County Master Gardeners Bees: 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at the University of Mount Union's Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Minerva. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Preparing Spring Bulbs: 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Anderson’s in the Village, 97 Canal St. W., Navarre. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.