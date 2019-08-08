Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge Unit 303, Green. www.pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 3975 Cascades Blvd., Brimfield; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Pet Supplies Plus, 1262 State Route 303, Streetsboro. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Paws & Prayers fourth annual Wag ‘N Walk: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Walk registration is $10 per person. www.pawsandprayers.org.

Humane Society of Summit County Kitten Foster Orientation: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg. Free training session will introduce you to the "Ins and Outs" of fostering. Reserve your spot by emailing Brenda Ehrhardt at behrhardt@summithumane.org.

Humane Society of Summit County Clear the Shelter Adopt-a-thon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg. All adoptable animals over the age of 6 months will be 50% off on adoption fees. To view adoptable animals, go to www.summithumane.org/adopt.