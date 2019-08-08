Lapis Luna cabernet's colorful embossed labels are as beautiful as the juice inside. They feature a rendition of a 400-year-old copperplate engraving depicting a faceless hero reaching for the moon.

I was stunned at the rich and luscious dark berry flavors of this $12.99 wine. Quality of this magnitude is unheard of at this price point. The cab is over the top delicious with grilled pork, cipollini onion, and portobello mushroom skewers.

Try this wine and the rest of the Lapis Luna line with me at my next food and wine pairing event on Friday, August 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls. Chef Beau will prepare beef skewers in a cabernet demi glaze to savor with the Lapis Luna cab.

Buy this wine at Mustard Seed Market in Montrose, Heinen's Hudson, Acme No. 1 and Acme Fairlawn, Home Buys in Canton and Miles Market in Solon.

— Phil Masturzo