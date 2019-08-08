Events

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-step recovery program for hurting people and those who love them. Also, 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Five-day summer theater camp with Kevin Kern, theater chair at the University of Mount Union. For students in Grades 3-6. Registration is $75. To register, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. Celebrating 25 years of ministry Sunday. The 10:30 a.m. speaker is Lady Senesa Peterson of Fellowship Baptist Church in Medina and the 4 p.m. speaker is the Rev. DeWitt Chappell of Everlasting Baptist Church in Cleveland.

Greensburg United Methodist Church: 2161 Greensburg Road, Green. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Green Sibshop, a monthly program for kids in grades 3-6 who have a sibling with special health or developmental needs. Also, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Green Sibshop for Teens, for grades 7-12. To register a child, call 330-244-7650 or go to www.greensburgumc.net.

Heal Your Life: Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron, 3300 Morewood Road, Fairlawn. 4 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Joani Worthy from Cleveland will teach new though and metaphysical principles.

Higher Ground Worship Center: 380 Wooster Road N., Barberton. 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The Sanyuka Children's Choir with emcee and soloist Bruce Wells from Bruce Wells Ministries. Love offering for choir.

Hill’s Temple First Born Church of the Living God: 799 S. Arlington St., Akron. 11 a.m. Sunday. Annual Youth Day Service with speaker Prophet Marcellus Winters of Columbus and praise dancer Paige Henderson from Cleveland. For more information, call Sandra Jackson at 330-322-0146.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Men’s Bible study. Also, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, DLM Food and Resources Pantry. www.holytrinityakron.org.

Temple Baptist Church: 1212 Greensburg Road, Green. 2 p.m. Sunday. The Perrys in concert.

Jewish Community of Akron: Sherbondy Hill Cemetery, Akron. 2 p.m. Sunday. Jewish Book Burial with Rabbis Elyssa Austerklein, Josh Brown and Moshe Sasonkin. All ages are invited to participate in commemoration, celebration and action.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church: 180 Edward Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Saturday. Women’s Day brunch with Sister Charlotte Wade of United Baptist Church. Tickets are $10.

Redeemer North Hill United Methodist Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible study class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian lifestyle. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays, soup kitchen; Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 1 p.m. Aug. 25. Newcomers’ Exploratory Class. Led by the Rev. Mark Pruitt. Call the Church Office at 330-836-9327, ext. 20, to sign up or for more information.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Bishop Fulton Sheen.

St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church: 4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 9-2 p.m. Trunk and Treasure Sale. Vendors can set up a space for $10. Food trucks will be available. 330-492-4591.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Third Sunday Dinner with ice cream social. With songs by Sam Sapp and interactive learning with Sarah Metheny. www.westminsterakron.org.

Performances

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sunday. Seventh Day Slumber will perform. For tickets, go to www.marlboro-chapel.com.

Christ Unlimited: Lake Anna Gazebo, Park Avenue and Sixth Street, Barberton. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Gospel at the Gazebo with Christ Unlimited and their guests, the Singing Weavers. Free. Bring a lawn chair. For more information, call 330-825-3928.

Home Missionary Baptist Church: 1922 Oakes Drive, Akron. Free Gospel concert at 11 a.m. Sunday featuring Christ Unlimited.

Liberty Bible Church: 2215 State Route 183, Atwater. 11 a.m. Sunday service. The Pine Ridge Boys Christian Quartet from South Carolina will present their music and testimony. Free. More information at lbcatwateroh.com or call the church at 330-947-3737.

