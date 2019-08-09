OPENING FRIDAY

"The Art of Racing in the Rain": B-

(PG) Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo (voice of Kevin Costner) learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. 1 hour, 49 minutes.

First run theaters

"Dora And The Lost City Of Gold”: B-

(PG) Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. 1 hour, 42 minutes.

First run theaters

"The Kitchen":

(R) The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison. 1 hour, 42 minutes. No reviews at press time.

First run theaters

"The Maiden": B+

(PG) The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee, Montrose 12

"Them That Follow": B

(R) Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, this drama tells the story of a pastor's daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart. 1 hour, 38 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark”:

(PG-13) A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. 1 hour, 51 minutes. No reviews at press time.

First run theaters