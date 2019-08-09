HOT TICKET

Jason Aldean



Where/When: Blossom Music Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "The Art of Racing in the Rain"

2. "Maiden"

3. "The Kitchen"

4. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark"

5. "Dora and the Lost City of Gold"

6. "Them That Follow"





QUICK TAKE

Dogs and tears

Bring the Kleenex: This week's Let's-Make-Everyone-Cry entry is "The Art of Racing in the Rain," a weeper based on Garth Stein's novel about a dog, his human and some tragic events.

Milo and me: File this movie, directed by Simon Curtis, under the Talking Animal genre. Enzo (voice of Kevin Costner) is an adorable golden retriever owned by flashy race car driver Denny Swift. Denny is played by Milo Ventimiglia, who has already excelled at making people cry over his deceased dad character on "This Is Us."

Dog lessons: Swift races, falls in love with Eve (Amanda Seyfried), gets married and faces obstacles. It's all seen through the eyes of Enzo, who offers philosophical musings on the human condition. Another talking dog movie, "A Dog's Purpose," taught us about reincarnation. What lessons will "Racing in the Rain" be sharing?

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Fast & Furious Presents: "Hobbs & Shaw," $60.8 (new)

2. "The Lion King," $38.2 ($430.8 total)

3. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," $20 ($78.8)

4. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," $7.7 ($360.3)

5. "Toy Story 4," $7.1 ($410)

TRENDING

"Derry Girls"

Yes, folks, the comedy series in which you can't quite understand all of the dialogue is back on Netflix for Season 2. "Derry Girls" follows a group of cheeky girls, and one poor fellow, at a Catholic school amid the tensions in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. It's fast and funny, but be warned: The Irish accents are super-thick.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Otherhood"

2. "Jane the Virgin: Season 5"

3. "The Naked Director"

4. "Wu Assassins"

5. "GLOW: Season 3" (Friday)





ON THE COVER

Buyi Zama plays Rafiki in the North American tour of "The Lion King" at Playhouse Square. Meet the family from Green who helps keep the production purring.






