ETC

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Akron Roundtable presents Dr. Larry Arnn: Noon Thursday at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Dr. Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, will present “The Constitution, Personal Liberty, and Self-government.” Cost is $25. For reservations, go to www.akronroundtable.org.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Homeschooling 101: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Debbie Gibson, representative of Christian Home Educators of Ohio (CHEO) will present details regarding Ohio Homeschool Law and how to get started. For more information, call Laura Klein at 330-832-9831, ext. 319.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Uniontown Lions’ Car Show: 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Hartville Marketplace, 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville. Registration is $10 with awards presented at 8:30 p.m. All proceeds go to support local Uniontown Lions Club Charities. For more information, call Jim Palmeri at 330-699-4333 or go to http://uniontownlions.org/.

Spring Hill Historic Home Underground Railroad Experience: Friday and Saturday at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Participants will experience a series of historical-based vignettes from the perspective of a runaway slave in the early nineteenth century. Small groups are led on a 45- to 60-minute trek. Performances are at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Friday, 10 and 11:15 a.m. and 1 and 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 adults and $7 students. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org/ugrre/.

The Props and Pistons Festival: Saturday-Monday at the Akron-Fulton Airport, 1600 Triplett Blvd, Akron. Flying demonstrations, aircraft on display and an automobile show. Historical aviation related presentations, motivational speakers, and children’s education activities and more. For more information, go to www.flyohio.org.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

15th Annual art-A-palooza Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road, Green. More than 80 local and regional artists participate in this year’s event with several food vendors. There will be a children’s activity tent, and live entertainment. Free. For more information, go to www.cityofgreen.org.

Cutting the Cord on Cable: 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn the basics of cord cutting, including how to enjoy broadcast television, what equipment is needed, and the most popular streaming services currently on the market. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

Bath Horse Show: Saturday and Sunday at the Bath Pony Club, 141 Remsen Road, Bath. Evening competition with three separate events — Dressage, Stadium Jumping and Jumping Obstacles along a cross-country course. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and a full day Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, go to https://bathvolunteersforservice.com/bath-horse-show.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Massillon Millionaires’ Row Walk: Meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday in front of Five Oaks, 210 Fourth St. NE. $7 for the walking tour. The walk will return in ample time for the 3 p.m. tour of Five Oaks. $7 entrance fee for Five Oaks. For more information, call Altimus Stahl at 330-704-7631 or go to www.margyvogt.com.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

After the Burn: 50 Years of Progress on the Cuyahoga with Judy MacKeigan: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. MacKeigan will look back at the history of the “crooked river.” Free. Registration is required, call 216-721-9020 or go to www.artistsarchives.org.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Beginning in June, CVSR will run Wednesdays-Sundays. For more information, go to www.cvsr.com.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4 p.m., Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland. Features more than 50 tanks, which are home to thousands of living creatures including the Ohio-native brook trout, piranhas and sand tiger sharks that measure more than 7 feet. $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12. www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com.