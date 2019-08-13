ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love”, 8:45 p.m. Thursday; “The Mountain”, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Friday; 2:15, 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 2, 4:15 and 9 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; “Do the Right Thing – 30th Anniversary”, 9 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) Monster Bash: Vincent Price Film Festival, 3 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday. $40 for weekend

Capitol Theatre: (1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure”, midnight Saturday. $6. “Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019”, 7 p.m. Wednesday. $15.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) National Theatre: “The Lehman Trilogy”, 11 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m Wednesday. $20.

Cinema at the Square: (Playhouse Square ConnorPalace Theater, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “Edward Scissorhands”, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; “Calamity Jane”, 7:30 p.m. Friday; “Meet Me in St. Louis”, 2 p.m. Saturday; “Jaws”, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Beethoven”, 2 p.m. Sunday. $5 per film, Flix Tix passes, good for 6 films, $15.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Diamantino”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 8:25 p.m. Sunday; “The Raft”, 8:40 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Sunday; “Leto”, 7 p.m. Friday; “Rashomon”, 9:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday; “Long Live The Lady!”, 6:50 p.m. Saturday; “Mad Max”, 9:05 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

”Millennium Actress”: 7 p.m. Monday (dubbed) at the following cinemas: Montrose Movies 12, Akron; Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Hudson Cinema 10, Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; and Valley View 24. Check cinema listings for ticket prices.

RiffTrax Live: 2019 presents “The Giant Spider Invasion”: 7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the following cinemas: Hudson Cinema 10, Montrose Movies 12, Akron; Cinemark Macedonia; Hudson Cinema 10, Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights; and Valley View 24. Check cinema listings for ticket prices.