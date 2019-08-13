NEW SHOWS

Wendy Williams’ For The Record...Umm Hmmm! Comedy Tour: 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Playhouse Square Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. With Carmen Barton, Kristin Sivills, Mark Viera and Royale Watkins. $49.75-$125. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Ward Anderson: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Featuring Larry XL. $10. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root: 8 p.m. Sept. 12, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. With Dirk Miller. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Trombone Shorty: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Goodyear Theater, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. With Orleans Avenue and Doc Robinson. $32.50-$45. www.goodyeartheater.com.

Canadian Invasion Comedy Roadshow: 9 p.m. Sept. 21, The Tasting Room, 210 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth. Free. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/canadian-invasion-comedy-roadshow-tickets-67839560953.

Richard Thompson: 8 p.m. Oct. 21, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30-$40. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Marti Jones & Don Dixon: 8 p.m. Oct. 22, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $20. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Halloween with Hookah & Friends: 8 p.m. Oct. 26, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Rodney Atkins: 8 p.m. Oct. 26, MGM Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Aug. 16 $35.50-$55. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Carl Palmer: 8 p.m. Oct. 31, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St. $30-$40. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Piano Men - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel:8 p.m. Nov. 22, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. $30-$45. 330-972-7570 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Swingin' Holiday Party: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. $40. 330-972-7570 or www.ticketmaster.com.