THURSDAY

Quarry Quest for Kids: Hike to Deep Lock Quarry on a quest to find evidence from the past, 10-11 a.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Shirts to Dye For: Learn about natural dyes from local plants, then tie-dye a shirt, 1-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Onondaga Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Bring a plain t-shirt and wear older clothes. 330-865-8065.

Good Gardens – Sketching in the Garden: Join an interpretive artist to learn sketching techniques while enjoying the Goodyear Heights Community Garden, 6-7:30 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Hike & Fire: An evening hike followed by a campfire, 8-9:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Vanderhoof Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 2445 Vanderhoof Road, Barberton. Hike leader Dick Loesch. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Hoover Community Recreation Complex: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1325 E. Maple St., North Canton. Hike leader Lola Bender. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Fishing Friday: A fun day of fishing, 9-10:30 a.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. Ages 16 and older will need a valid State of Ohio fishing license. 330-865-8065.

Drop-In Discovery – Turtles: Children and their adult companions drop in to learn about some terrific turtles that may be out and about this season, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Garden Buddies: Get hands-on in the community garden while looking for and learning about insect, amphibian and reptile friends that help the gardens grow, 2:30-4 p.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Geology Dictates the Biology: Join a naturalist to learn how the geology of the area effects which species of trees will grow and thrive, 10 a.m. to noon. Cascade Valley Metro Park, Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Butterflies of Summit Lake: Join a naturalist to learn about the diversity and abilities of the butterflies along the shores of Summit Lake, 1-2 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Outdoor Movie Night – “The Sandlot”: Free showing of “The Sandlot”, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Lake Area, 521 S. River Road, Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Marvelous Moths: Explore the variety and beauty of local moths, 9-11 p.m. Bath Nature Preserve, 4160 Ira Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Stow Silver Springs Park Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Stow Road in Stow. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Clendening Lake Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at Marina by campground, 79100 Bose Road, Freeport. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

John Brown Tannery Park/Kent Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 308 Stow St., Kent. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Everett Covered Bridge Riding Run Trail/Perkins Trail Complex: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5 or 8-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at Everett Covered Bridge 2370 Everett Rd, Peninsula. Hike leader Lynn Lenart. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Ohio Division of Wildlife Hunter Education Course: This course covers topics such as firearms, ammunition, gun handling, archery, hunter responsibilities, outdoor safety, wildlife management and conservation and more. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Wadsworth. For ages 10 and up. Free. To register, go to http://wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/education-and-outdoor-discovery/hunter-and-trapper-education.

Teen Tech Treks: Learn how to use a smartphone or tablet to study the parks, 1-3 p.m. Plum Creek Park North, 2390 Plum Creek Parkway, Brunswick Hills. www.medinacountyparks.com.

SUNDAY

Gorge Kayak: Paddle the Cuyahoga River at the Gorge to see towering rock ledges and breathtaking scenery from your kayak, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Gorge Metro Park, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. $15 per person. Advanced registration required, 330-865-8065.

Native Plants of Springfield Bog: Stroll outdoors looking at goldenrod, sunflowers and other native wildflowers, noon to 2 p.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

Ira Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Colleen Carpinello. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Furnace Run Metro Park Hike and Annual Picnic: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at Quail Hollow State Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville. Hike leader Ann Dolvin. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Hike for the Health of It: Hike three miles at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops, 8-9:30 a.m. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. 330-865-8065.

History Hike: Walk along the Towpath Trail to learn some local history, 10 a.m. to noon. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Big Bend Trailhead, 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

CVNP Wetmore Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4653 Wetmore Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Botzum Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2928 Riverview Road, Akron. Hike leader Dean Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Sippo Lake Exploration Gateway Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9 a.m. Meet at Quail Hollow State Park, 5710 12th St. NW, Canton. Hike leader Glen Whipple. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at Metzger Park, 1420 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville. Hike leader Karla Bedard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Nature Journaling – Butterflies: Learn basic journaling techniques to record your nature observations, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. $20 per person. Advanced registration required, 330-865-8065.

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Butterbridge Road Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5400 Block of Butterbridge Road NW. Hike leader Patty Sheppard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 9.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW. Hike leader Marilyn Shaheen. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Drawing Outdoors: Bring your pad and pencils for an outdoor session of sketching, 9-11 a.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Intro to Archery for Adults: Ages 16 and older can learn international-style target archery, 10-11:30 a.m. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Archery Range, 1940 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $10 per person. Advanced registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Intro to Archery for Families: Families with children ages 9 and older can learn international-style target archery, 10-11:30 a.m. Hampton Hills Metro Park, Archery Range, 1940 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $15 per family. Advanced registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Late Summer Stroll: Enjoy a leisurely hike while discovering nature and history along the way, 3:30-5 p.m. O’Neil Woods Metro Park, Trail Lot, 2550 Martin Road, Bath. 330-865-8065.

Purple Martins From Shore: Attempt to witness the whimsical evening roosting behavior of the purple martin as they migrate south, 7:30 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. 330-865-8065.

Hunt Farm Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 2045 Bolanz Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Lake Avenue Trailhead from Ernie’s Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 135 Lake Ave. NW., Massillon. Hike leader Janice LaRocca. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.