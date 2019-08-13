POPULAR

THURSDAY

Thursday Night Music Club presents Gretchen Pleuss: 5 p.m. Hale Farm & Village, www.halefarm.org.

Nelly: 7 p.m., with TLC and Flo Rida, tickets start at $18. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

B@B (Bands at the Baugh) presents Hoss & the Juggernauts: 7 p.m., $10. Stambaugh Auditorium, www.stambaughauditorium.com.

The Raconteurs: doors open 7 p.m. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

The Del McCoury Band: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Samantha Fish: 8 p.m., with Jontavious Willis, $20-$40. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Beach Regime: 8:30 p.m. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

FRIDAY

KoRn and Alice In Chains: 6 p.m., with Underoath, Fever333 and Ho99o9, tickets start at $29. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Terry Diane McCabe: 6 p.m., with Artie B and Moonshine. Jupiter Studios, https://jupiterstudios336.wixsite.com/jupiterbistro.

Rock the Lock presents Desire: 7 p.m., with The Juke Hounds. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

DT & The Shakes: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Barberton Summer Concert Series presents The Diamond Project: 7 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Grungefest featuring Smells Like Nirvana: 7 p.m., with Grunge DNA, $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Boudreuax’s Back Porch: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Woodstock! By Nitebridge & Friends: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Cap Gun Cowboys: 8:30 p.m., with Church of the Lazy, Bastards and Zombo’s Record Party, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Agenda Band: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Mega 80’s: 9 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists: 9 p.m., with Control Top. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

SATURDAY

Brimfield Jamboree with Walking in Circles: 2 p.m., with The Band Allegiance, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.

Hot Potatoes: 6 p.m., free. Schreckengost Park, www.facebook.com/Summer-Concert-Series-in-Sebring-Ohio-393714894070924/.

Seafoam Tsunami: 8 p.m., with Coup De Grace and Steve Trent. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Bacon Brothers: 8 p.m., $40-$75. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Double Vision Revisited: 8 p.m., with Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller, $45-$79.50. Lakewood Civic Auditorium, www.ticketmaster.com.

Steely Dan Tribute by The FM Project: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Lemur Fest 5 featuring Guilty Simpson: 8 p.m. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Relentless featuring Dave Rudolph: 9:30 p.m., $5. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.

SUNDAY

Beatles Brunch with The Sunrise Jones: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Janis Joplin Brunch with Ball & Chain: The Janis Joplin Experience: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Reggae Sunday with Outlaws I & I: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Alarm: 6 p.m., with Modern English, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, $27. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Hillbilly Casino & Whiskey Daredevils: 7 p.m., $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Boyz II Men: 7:30 p.m., $69-$99. MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

MONDAY

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, tickets start at $22. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Reignwolf: 7 p.m., with JJ Wilde, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, http://www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

TUESDAY

David Crosby & Friends: 8 p.m., $80-$125. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Black Taffy: 8 p.m., with Metavari, $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Robert Earl Keen: 8 p.m., with Waylon Payn, $30.50-$35. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Daisy The Great: 8:30 p.m., with Teamonade and Ouster. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

WEDNESDAY

Angela Perley Duo: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

John Markovic: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Rubix Cubed: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Daryl Hall and John Oates: 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50. Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Lee DeWyze: 8 p.m., $20. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

An Evening with Jack Broadbent: 8 p.m., $17-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Fruition: 8 p.m., with The Mighty Pines, $15-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Paul Wall: 8:30 p.m., with ONS, P_frmdatribe and DJ Corey Grand. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.