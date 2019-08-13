POPULAR
THURSDAY
Thursday Night Music Club presents Gretchen Pleuss: 5 p.m. Hale Farm & Village, www.halefarm.org.
Nelly: 7 p.m., with TLC and Flo Rida, tickets start at $18. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.
B@B (Bands at the Baugh) presents Hoss & the Juggernauts: 7 p.m., $10. Stambaugh Auditorium, www.stambaughauditorium.com.
The Raconteurs: doors open 7 p.m. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.
The Del McCoury Band: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Samantha Fish: 8 p.m., with Jontavious Willis, $20-$40. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
Beach Regime: 8:30 p.m. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
FRIDAY
KoRn and Alice In Chains: 6 p.m., with Underoath, Fever333 and Ho99o9, tickets start at $29. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.
Terry Diane McCabe: 6 p.m., with Artie B and Moonshine. Jupiter Studios, https://jupiterstudios336.wixsite.com/jupiterbistro.
Rock the Lock presents Desire: 7 p.m., with The Juke Hounds. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.
DT & The Shakes: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.
Barberton Summer Concert Series presents The Diamond Project: 7 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.
Grungefest featuring Smells Like Nirvana: 7 p.m., with Grunge DNA, $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.
Boudreuax’s Back Porch: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.
Woodstock! By Nitebridge & Friends: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Cap Gun Cowboys: 8:30 p.m., with Church of the Lazy, Bastards and Zombo’s Record Party, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
The Agenda Band: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.
Mega 80’s: 9 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Ted Leo and the Pharmacists: 9 p.m., with Control Top. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
SATURDAY
Brimfield Jamboree with Walking in Circles: 2 p.m., with The Band Allegiance, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. The Outpost Concert Club, https://outpostkent.com/.
Hot Potatoes: 6 p.m., free. Schreckengost Park, www.facebook.com/Summer-Concert-Series-in-Sebring-Ohio-393714894070924/.
Seafoam Tsunami: 8 p.m., with Coup De Grace and Steve Trent. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com/.
Bacon Brothers: 8 p.m., $40-$75. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.
Double Vision Revisited: 8 p.m., with Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller, $45-$79.50. Lakewood Civic Auditorium, www.ticketmaster.com.
Steely Dan Tribute by The FM Project: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Lemur Fest 5 featuring Guilty Simpson: 8 p.m. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
Relentless featuring Dave Rudolph: 9:30 p.m., $5. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.
SUNDAY
Beatles Brunch with The Sunrise Jones: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Janis Joplin Brunch with Ball & Chain: The Janis Joplin Experience: noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
Reggae Sunday with Outlaws I & I: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
The Alarm: 6 p.m., with Modern English, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, $27. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.
Hillbilly Casino & Whiskey Daredevils: 7 p.m., $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
Boyz II Men: 7:30 p.m., $69-$99. MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.
MONDAY
The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, tickets start at $22. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.
Reignwolf: 7 p.m., with JJ Wilde, $20. House of Blues Cleveland, http://www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.
TUESDAY
David Crosby & Friends: 8 p.m., $80-$125. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.
Black Taffy: 8 p.m., with Metavari, $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
Robert Earl Keen: 8 p.m., with Waylon Payn, $30.50-$35. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
Daisy The Great: 8:30 p.m., with Teamonade and Ouster. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.
WEDNESDAY
Angela Perley Duo: 6 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.
John Markovic: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.
Rubix Cubed: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.
Daryl Hall and John Oates: 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$129.50. Covelli Centre, www.ticketmaster.com.
Lee DeWyze: 8 p.m., $20. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.
Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.
An Evening with Jack Broadbent: 8 p.m., $17-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
Fruition: 8 p.m., with The Mighty Pines, $15-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.
Paul Wall: 8:30 p.m., with ONS, P_frmdatribe and DJ Corey Grand. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.