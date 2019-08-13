HOT TICKET

Nelly (with TLC and Flo Rida)

Where/When: Blossom Music Center, 7 p.m. Thursday 8-15

Tickets: $18. www.ticketmaster.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "The Angry Birds Movie 2"

2. "Blinded By the Light"

3. "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"

4. "Good Boys"

5. "47 Meters Down: Uncaged"

6. "Already Gone"

7. "Mike Wallace is Here"





QUICK TAKE

Bruuuuce!

Boss time: "Blinded By the Light," a testament to the power of Bruce Springsteen's music, hits theaters this weekend.

Teenage discovery: Based on Safraz Manzoor's 2007 memoir "Greetings From Bury Park: Race, Religion and Rock 'n' Roll," the film charts the exultation of Javed (Viveik Kalra), a 16-year-old son of Pakistani immigrants living in 1980s suburban London, when he discovers the music of The Boss.

True and meaningful: Springsteen liked the book and gave Manzoor and director Gurinder Chadha permission to use 12 of his songs. As Manzoor recently recounted in the New York Times, he initially balked when a friend first gave him a Springsteen cassette in 1987. The friend explained: "Bruce Springsteen is the direct line to all that is true and meaningful in the world."



TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Fast & Furious Presents: "Hobbs & Shaw," $25.4 ($108.5 total)

2. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," $20.8 (new)

3. "The Lion King," $20 ($473)

4. "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," $17 (new)

5. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," $11.6 ($100.3)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

Tiffany Haddish

The actress and comedian has produced a new series of stand-up specials, now streaming on Netflix. "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready" features six up-and-coming funny women: Aida Rodriguez, Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Knightfall: Season 2"

2. "The 100: Season 6"

3. "Cannon Busters"

4. "Mindhunter: Season 2" (Friday)

5. "The Punisher" (Saturday)





ON THE COVER

Evan Rutledge sings with White Buffalo Woman on South Portage Path in Highland Square during the 2018 PorchRokr Festival. This year's festival is Saturday. [Phil Masturzo/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com file photo]