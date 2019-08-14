ART EXHIBITS

"Dread & Delight": Through Sept. 22 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, "Joe Vitone: Family Records," through Oct. 27; "Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented" through Sept. 8. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

"Seeing Ron: Works By Ron White": Through Sunday at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. www.summitartspace.org.

"Me, Myself and I?" Juried Art Exhibition: Through Aug. 31 at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. www.summitartspace.org.

"Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal": Through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

"Watercolor Study of Bugs": Through August in Cuyahoga Falls City Hall, 2310 Second St. Artwork by Amy M. Mothersbaugh. www.amymothersbaugh.me.

"Ohio Quilts": Through April 12, 2020, at the Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 330-672-3450 or www.kent.edu/museum.

"Evolution of the Football Jersey": Through Jan. 12, 2020, in the Paul Brown Museum at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Also, "125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football" through January 2020. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture": Through Oct. 13 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

"Picturing Light: The Paintings of Richard Vaux": Opening reception from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will run through Oct. 6 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. www.massillonmuseum.org.

Rachel Pitman exhibit: Through Saturday at the Massillon Public Library Computer Center, 208 Lincoln Way E. 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

Valley Art Center’s Student/Faculty Art Exhibit: Through Monday at the Valley Art Center, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. www.valleyartcenter.org.

"I Sing The Body": Through Sept. 29 at the Transformer Station, 1460 W. 29th St., Cleveland. https://transformerstation.org/.