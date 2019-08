CLASSICAL

Canton Symphony Orchestra Summer Serenades in the Park: 4 p.m. Sunday, Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Lake Township. Featuring String Quartet. Free. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.

Tuesday Noon at the Covenant Organ Plus Concerts: Noon Tuesday, Church of the Covenant, 11205 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Rudolf Innig, organ (Germany). Program to be announced. Free, lunches welcome.

Robert Myers, organ: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Lutheran Church, West 30th Street and Lorain Avenue, Cleveland. “Major delights,” music in major keys by a variety of composers. Beckerath organ. Freewill offering.