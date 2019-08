COMEDY

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Michael Trixx, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Bobby Lee, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Marcella Arguello, 7 p.m. Sunday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.

Improv: Jess Hilarious, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Damon Williams, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Mutants! Dark Comedy & Heavy Metal Show: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Barmacy Bar & Grill, 804 W. Market St., Akron. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/mutants-dark-comedy-heavy-metal-show-tickets-64874183429.

Something Dada’s Summer of Funny: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Beck Center for Arts, Studio Theatre, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12. www.somethingdada.com.

Wayne Brady: 8 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $39-$69. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Women and Wine: A Night of Comedy: 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Hosted by India Pierre-Ingram, with headliner Leslie Battle. Featuring Dionne D. Atchison and opening act Amber Maeda. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.