So Woodstock 50 is a bust. I don’t think anyone beyond the promoters will be crying on their Birkenstocks. Didn’t seem like too many people were waiting for yet another version of the legendary music festival particularly in the wake of the violence, capitalist avarice, assaults and rioting of Woodstock ‘99.

Though you may have lost the opportunity to pay a bunch of money to stand in a grass field in upstate New York, or a pavilion in Maryland (one of the proposed alternate sites), in order to watch Miley Cyrus sing “Another Little Piece of My Heart,” you can still inhale some of the original Woodstock ‘69 mojo (minus the mud, torrential downpour, bad acid and crotch critters).

On Thursday evening, University of Pennsylvania radio station WXPN (that's 88.5-FM in Philadelphia, but you can listen online) will air “Woodstock — As It Happened — 50 Years On.” Basically, WXPN will be airing all of the archived audio of Woodstock in real time, beginning at 5:07 p.m. with Richie Haven’s opening set, and ending 30 performances later with Jimi Hendrix’s 9 a.m. Sunday morning guitar sermon.

So in addition to the well known acts featured in the filmed documentary of the festival, you can hear every act's full sets, all the between-act stage announcements (“The brown acid that is circulating around us is ... not specifically too good”) and the many rain delays (“Hey, if ya think really hard, maybe we can stop this rain!”) along with sets from performers who didn’t make the movie or the original soundtrack, such as Tim Hardin, The Band, Mountain and others.

Plus, you’ll get to hear full sets. As someone who grew up watching the Woodstock film every time it was aired during my local PBS station’s seemingly bi-monthly pledge drives, I was both entranced by the music of Sly, CSN, Hendrix, The Who and others while also wondering where all those dirty, muddy, hungry, naked hippie types were pooping when the Porta-Potty guy — both a wizard and a true star in his own way — wasn’t around.

You can tune in and drop out at www.wxpn.org, which also has the full schedule posted.

More peace, more love

Keeping with the Woodstock vibe, on Friday, the Summit County Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion dubbed "Woodstock 50!: Three Hours of Peace, Love and Music" that will feature live music, a 50/50 raffle, “adult slushies,” arts and crafts (presumably no crotch critters) and at least mid-grade acid.

That’s a joke. Please relax.

Anyway, the headliner will be California-based folk rock singer-songwriter and doctor of philosophy Dave Nachmanoff. The openers will play on the whole Woodstock theme. The Hal Walker Trio will be doing their best Crosby, Stills and Nash; Tap The KegFish are paying tribute to The Band; Nadia will bellow like Janis Joplin and Geo Jones will take on Hendrix’s incendiary version of ''The Star Spangled Banner.''

The event is a fundraiser for the SCHS Discovery Trunk programs, which “are self-contained history lessons” that go into Summit County Schools and educate kids on topics such as the Age of Aquarius, WWII and Victorian Women.

Well, it looks like we’re going full Woodstock nostalgia today, so here’s two more.

If you’d prefer to see the film, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum will have the latest version, “Woodstock 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut,” which runs three hours and 44 minutes, and will play on a loop in their Foster Theater all weekend long.

If driving to Cleveland is one step too many for your '60s fix, Fathom Events will have a screening of the same new cut at 7 p.m. Thursday at Regal Montrose and other theaters.

