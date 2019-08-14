OPENING FRIDAY

"47 Meters Down: Uncaged": B

(PG-13) Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species. 1 hour, 29 minutes.

Cinemark Portage Crossing, Hickory Ridge, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10

"Blinded By The Light": B+

(PG-13) In 1987, a teenager in Britain learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. 1 hour, 58 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Hickory Ridge, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Valley View 24

"Good Boys": C+

(R) Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey. 1 hour, 29 minutes.

First run theaters

"Mike Wallace Is Here": B+

(PG-13) A look at the career of "60 Minutes" newsman, Mike Wallace. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"The Mountain": B

(Not rated) The story of a young man who, after losing his mother, goes to work with a doctor specializing in lobotomies and therapies. 1 hour, 46 minutes.

Nightlight Cinema

"Where’d You Go, Bernadette":

(PG-13) A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. 2 hours, 10 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee, Hudson Cinema 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Valley View 24