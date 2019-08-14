Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. www.pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Centerra Co-Op/Country Store, 467 Cleveland Road, Ravenna; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dog Days of Summer in downtown Kent. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Secondhand Mutts – Meet Our Mutts: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Chagrin Pet & Garden Supply, 188 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls. http://secondhandmutts.org/events/.

Humane Society of Summit County Clear the Shelter Adopt-a-thon: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg. All adoptable animals over the age of 6 months will be 50% off on adoption fees. To view adoptable animals, go to www.summithumane.org/adopt.

Wayne County Humane Society and PetSmart Clear the Shelters Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3749 Burbank Road, Wooster. $25 adoption fees on any cat. www.wchs.org/calendar.

19th annual Pawsibility Ball: 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Hilton Akron-Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St., Fairlawn. The event will feature cocktails and a gourmet dinner, a silent and live auction, a tribute to the Animal Heroes, and a showcase of adoptable dogs, cats, and critters. Tickets start at $150. For more information and tickets, go to www.summithumane.org/pball.

Mercy’s Door Pet Rescue Adoption Event: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Main Street Wadsworth Farmers Market, the Village of St. Edward at Wadsworth, 880 Main St. www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org/events.html.