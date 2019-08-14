THEATER

Akron Civic Theatre’s Millennial Theatre Project: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) “(In)Dependent - The Heroin Project” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15.

The Cassidy Theatre: (6200 Pearl Road, Parma Heights; 440-842-4600, www.cassidytheatre.com) “Lend Me A Tenor” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 1. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $15 adults, $14 seniors and students.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (River Street Playhouse, 56 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) Final performances of “A New Brain” at 8 p.m Friday and Saturday. $13.

Geauga Lyric Theatre Guild: (101 Water St., Chardon; https://geaugatheater.org) Final performances of “Disney’s Newsies” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $18.

Mercury Theatre Company: (Notre Dame College, 1857 S. Green Road, South Euclid; 216-771-5862, www.mercurytheatrecompany.org) Final performances of “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20, $18 seniors, $16 students.

None Too Fragile Theatre: (Coach House, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron; 330-962-5547, www.nonetoofragile.com) “Woody’s Order” opens Friday and continues through Aug. 31. 8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 2 p.m. Aug. 25 and 8 p.m. Aug. 26. $30.

Players Guild Theatre: (1001 Market Ave. N., Canton; www.playersguildtheatre.com/rock-of-ages) “Rock of Ages” continues through Sept. 1. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 7 and 11 p.m. Aug. 31. $34, $31 for seniors.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) Final performances of “School of Rock” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $21 adults, $17 ages 17 or younger.