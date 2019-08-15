Portage County Beekeepers: 7-9 p.m. Sunday at the Portage Soil and Water Office, 6970 state Route 88, Ravenna. Learn about honey extracting and using solar wax melters. For more information, call Mary Lovin at 330-325-3028.

Keep Akron Beautiful “Green the Scene” Celebration: 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, Akron. $55, includes valet parking, open beer and wine bar, catering by Swenson’s Food Truck and Vaccaro’s. A silent and live auction will take place. Proceeds will benefit Keep Akron Beautiful’s Litter Reduction & Beautification Programs. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/GTStickets.

Stark County Master Gardeners Bees: 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Huston-Brumbaugh Mt. Union Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Minerva. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Preparing Spring Bulbs: 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Anderson’s in the Village, 97 Canal St. W., Navarre. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Farmers’ Market in the Falls: 4-7 p.m. every Friday through Oct. 4 at the High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. There will be live performances from a different local band each week. For a complete list of vendors and special events, go to http://farmersmarketinthefalls.weebly.com/.