Milestones

Rootstown United Methodist Church: Has announced that Rae Hamilton was hired as Director of Community Relations. This position will coordinate relations, shared ministries and projects with other churches and organizations in the community that share the same vision and values.

Events

Allenside Presbyterian Church: 410 Rexford St., Akron. 1-1:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Akron Zoo-Mobile with hot dogs and light refreshments.

Canton Seventh-Day Adventist Church: 3700 38th St. NW, Canton. 6 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Toni Pugh will hold his first “The Gathering of Son’s” mentor meeting. The topic is “Restoring the Priesthood.” For more information, call 330-224-0570.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. Sunday. Celebrating 25 years of ministry. 10:30 a.m. service with speaker the Rev. Michael Day of Legacy International Worship Center, Pittsburgh, Pa.; 4 p.m. service with speaker the Rev. Donte Thompson of Victory Center, Barberton.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Men’s Bible Study. Aug. 25, Community Songfest following morning service. For more information, go to www.holytrinity.org.

The HUB Community Center: 3676 Community Lane, Copley. 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. Foundations of Sapphires, a new ministry for Christian single women, will host “Single, Joyful, and Not Alone.” Ages. 20-35. For More information, call Lianna at 214-307-2931 or email foundationsofsapphires1@gmail.com.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: 1225 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. Sunday. Sixth Pastoral Anniversary: 10 a.m. service with speaker Bishop Robbie Baxter of Akron; 4 p.m. service with speaker the Rev. Earl Hudson St. and the St. John CME Church Family of Akron. For more information, call 330-864-6635.

Kingdom Bible Mission Baptist Church: 394 Storer Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. Aug. 25. Annual Friends and Family Day Service with speaker the Rev. Robert H. Aaron Jr., and the New Mission Missionary Baptist Church.

New Millennium Baptist Church: 541 Brown St., Akron. 7 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday. Fourth Annual Pastoral Appreciation: Three-night Revival. Guest speakers are: Bishop Kenneth Paramore and Christ Centered Church on Wednesday; Apostle Carrie Brown and Bridge Over Troubled Waters on Thursday; The Rev. Curtis Minter and Shiloh Baptist Church on Friday. On Aug. 25 there will be two services to culminate the celebration; 10 a.m. with speaker the Rev. Shiloh Johnson; and 4 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Harrison and the Union Baptist Church.

The New Mission Missionary Baptist Church: 150 Wayne Ave., Akron. 30th Pastor’s Appreciation Day. 11 a.m. service with guest speaker the Rev. James McWain; 4 p.m. service with guest church St. Luke Baptist Church.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church: 1034 Brown St., Akron. 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Free Community Dinner. For more information, call Susan Stefancik at 330-699-4275.

Saint John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Cabbage Rolls to Go. Drive-thru pick-up. $3.50 each. Call to order, 330-773-4128.

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 158 North Ave., Tallmadge. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24. Vendor Event: Mary Kay, Tupperware, Color Street Nails, Troyer, Thirty-One, Nowrex, Paparazzi and LMC Creations.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 1 p.m. Aug. 25 Newcomers’ Exploratory Class. Join the Rev. Mark Pruitt to learn more about St. Paul’s. For more information and to sign up, call 330-836-9327, ext. 20.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 6 p.m. Sunday. Third Sunday Dinner with Ice Cream Social. With songs by Sam Sapp and interactive learning with Sarah Metheny. www.westminsterakron.org.

Wintergreen Ledges Church of God: 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Dinner’s on - Free Soup/Sandwiches and a movie. 330-753-3027.

Performances

Higher Ground Worship Center: 380 Wooster Road N., Barberton. 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Sanyuka Children’s Choir will perform. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, call 330-801-0077.

Springfield Baptist Church: 1920 Krumroy Road, Springfield Township. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Mercy River Quartet in Concert. A love offering will be received. For more information, call 330-644-3789 or 330-784-3114.

Wind Beneath My Wings Christian Fellowship Church: 3081 Barber Road, Norton. 4 p.m Sunday. Church Anniversary Celebration with performances by Boots & the Boyz, Newport Christianers, Pastor/Singer Steve Nelson, and more.

