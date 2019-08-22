In a galaxy not so far off Steels Corners Road, the Cleveland Orchestra will present its rendition of "The Empire Strikes Back." From all accounts, this will be three spectacular shows over Labor Day weekend at Blossom Music Center. Weather permitting, there will be fireworks.

Euro Fine Wines sales specialist Mindy Patterson works The Tasting Room at Blossom, where she pairs wines to go with all 21 orchestra shows. For their final show of the season, Patterson has selected two whites: Chasing Lions chardonnay and Jules Taylor sauvignon blanc.

Both are very tasty. However, if you prefer the dark side, Patterson's three reds choices — Wisdom, One Time Spaceman, and Dark and Brooding — fit the theme of the night and taste super delicious. Wisdom Red Blend from B. Wise Vineyards really stands out. The grapes are estate grown from the Moon Mountain District, which is one of my favorite Sonoma appellations. It's a blend of zinfandel and cabernet with a splash of syrah and petite verdot. Lovely dark fruit flavors. Prices start at $10 for a glass, and $25 for a bottle. A flight of four wines can be purchased for $23 without the pressure of Darth Vader breathing down your neck to buy the whole bottle.

If you can't make the show, you can purchase all five wines at Bueller's on Fulton and Medina Road, and at Fishers on Fulton. Krieger's Market carries both white wines.

— Phil Masturzo