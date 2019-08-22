HOT TICKET

Florida Georgia Line

Where/When: Blossom Music Center, 7 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $55 and up. www.ticketmaster.com

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Ready or Not"

2. "Angel Has Fallen"

3. "Luce"

4. "The Peanut Butter Falcon"

QUICK TAKE

Gang problems

Star power: "Gangs of New York" is now streaming on Netflix. Martin Scorsese's brutal drama from 2002 featured Daniel Day-Lewis (as Bill "The Butcher"), Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Henry Thomas and Liam Neeson.

Historic look: Scorsese went to great lengths to lovingly re-create mid-19th century Manhattan for his Catholics vs. Protestants feuding, and he won praise for his historically accurate streets and buildings (though the massive set was actually built in Italy). The film was loosely based on Herbert Asbury's nonfiction book from 1927.

Elusive gold: Not surprisingly, the nearly three-hour epic was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director. It didn't win any. Oscar voters were enamored with a different metropolis that year, giving the best picture nod to "Chicago."





TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Good Boys," $21.4 (new)

2. "Fast & Furious Presents: "Hobbs & Shaw," $14.1 ($133.7 total)

3. "The Lion King," $12.3 ($496.5)

4. "Angry Birds 2," $10.3 (new)

5. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," $10 ($40)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

Taylor Swift

After much hype and speculation, the mega singing star will release her latest album, "Lover," on Friday. It has already approached the 1 million mark in terms of pre-sales worldwide. "Lover," which includes the singles "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down," is Swift's seventh album, and her first since "Reputation" in 2017.





NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Simon Amstell: Set Free"

2. "American Factory"

3. "Love Alarm"

4. "13 Reasons Why" (Friday)

5. "Hero Mask: Part II"





ON THE COVER

The message was clear at last year's Akron Pride Festival in Hardesty Park. This year's festival will be Saturday. [Courtesy of Akron Pride]