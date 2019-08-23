The third annual Akron Pride Festival, celebrating diversity and inclusiveness, is Saturday. Admission is free. Five things to know:

1. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hardesty Park, 1516 W. Market Street in Akron.

2. Leading up to the event is the Pride Festival's Equality March, which begins at 10 a.m. in front of the Mustard Seed Market in Highland Square. It will proceed about 1.5 miles to Hardesty Park. There is parking available at the park, and there will also be trolleys to run people back to where the area where the march began.

3. Main Stage performers. 11 a.m.: DJ SPY: Welcome to Pride, featuring the Ohio Flaggots. 12:15 p.m.: Ladies Night. 1:15: James Major Burns. 2:15: The Kings & Queens of Akron Pride Festival. 4:45: Steve Grand. 6: Deborah Cox.

4. Equality Stage performers. 11:30 a.m.: Denise Russell. 12:30 p.m.: dj.mind.e. 2: Just Us Line Dance Crew. 3: Millennial Theater Group. 4: DreamStates. 5: Detention.

5. In addition to the musicians, dancers and other performers, there will be more than 200 vendors and exhibitors (including 12 food trucks and 15 snack vendors).

• Read more about the 2019 Akron Pride Festival: https://bit.ly/2TQP5KE

• Read about the Community AIDS Network/Akron Pride Initiative and its director, Rebecca Callahan: https://bit.ly/31SHUEr

• For more on the festival: www.akronpridefestival.org/home