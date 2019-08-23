Events

Allenside Presbyterian Church: 410 Rexford St., Akron. 1-1:45 p.m. Sunday. Akron Zoo-Mobile with hot dogs and light refreshments.

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 5 p.m. Saturday. Celebrating 25 years of Ministry featuring Michael Harrison and I.V.P. and Mark Carthon ande C.A.C. Also, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. speaker Michael Jackson of Love Center Interdenominational Church; 4 p.m. speaker will be the Rev. Vincent Peterson of Providence Baptist Church.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Men’s Bible Study; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, DLM Food and Resources Pantry; Sunday, Community Songfest following morning service. For more information, go to www.holytrinity.org.

The HUB Community Center: 3676 Community Lane, Copley. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Foundations of Sapphires, a new ministry for Christian single women, will host “Single, Joyful, and Not Alone.” For those 20-35 years old. For more information, call Lianna at 214-307-2931 or email foundationsofsapphires1@gmail.com.

Kingdom Bible Mission Baptist Church: 394 Storer Ave., Akron. 4 p.m. Sunday. Annual Friends and Family Day Service with speaker the Rev. Robert H. Aaron Jr., and the New Mission Missionary Baptist Church.

Mary, Queen of Heaven and Earth Chapter of Magnificat: Walsh University, Barrette Center, 2020 E. Maple St., North Canton. 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Breakfast with guest speaker Cindy Russo. $21. Reservations are due by Sept. 14. For information and reservations, go to www.magnificatstark.weebly.com.

New Millennium Baptist Church: 541 Brown St., Akron. Sunday, Annual Pastoral Appreciation will culminate in two services: 10 a.m. with speaker the Rev. Shiloh Johnson; and 4 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Harrison and the Union Baptist Church.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Women’s Night of Prayer. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, adoration, songs of praise, rosary with meditations and benediction. A potluck dinner will follow in the church basement. 330-896-2345.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cabbage rolls to go. Drive-through pick-up. $3.50 each. Call to order, 330-773-4128.

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 158 North Ave., Tallmadge. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Vendor event: Mary Kay, Tupperware, Color Street Nails, Troyer, Thirty-One, Nowrex, Paparazzi, and LMC Creations.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 1 p.m. Sunday. Newcomers’ Exploratory Class. Join the Rev. Mark Pruitt to learn more about St. Paul’s. For more information and to sign up, call 330-836-9327, ext. 20.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1. Join the church in welcoming Valerie Thorson, the new interim music director/organist. www.westminsterakron.org.

Wintergreen Ledges Church of God: 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. Dinner’s On — free soup/sandwiches and a movie. 330-753-3027.

Performances

Chapel of Prayer: 1811 Brittain Road, Akron. 6 p.m. Sunday. Christ Unlimited in Concert. A love offering will be accepted. 330-633-7575.

