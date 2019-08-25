Keep Akron Beautiful “Green the Scene” Celebration: 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, Akron. $55, includes valet parking, open beer and wine bar, catering by Swensons food truck and Vaccaro’s. A silent and live auction will take place. Proceeds will benefit Keep Akron Beautiful’s litter reduction & beautification programs. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/GTStickets.

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum Labor Day Weekend Fundraiser: 7-10 p.m. Friday at Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 N. Marginal Road, Cleveland. The evening will feature several wineries, hors d’oeuvres, music by DJ Tony Slim and more. $60 members, $65 non-members, $45 designated drivers. Reservations due Aug. 26. For tickets, call 216-623-1111 or go to www.iwasm.org.

Magic City Kiwanis 14th annual “Year End” Golf Outing: Sept. 6 at Barberton Brookside Country Club, 3727 Golf Course Drive, Norton. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. $95 per golfer includes golf, cart, beverages, lunch at the turn and BBQ dinner. For more information, call Denny Liddle at 330-687-7645.

American Heart Association Heart Walk: 8 a.m. Sept. 7 at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Opening ceremonies will take place at 9:10 a.m. with the Heart Walk kicking off at 9:30 a.m. For more information, go to www.heart.org/akronwalk.

Hospice of Western Reserve Warehouse Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hospice of the Western Reserve Headquarters, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland. Gently used home furnishings, accents and accessory pieces. For more information, go to www.hospicewr.org/cleveland-resale-shop.

Third annual Golf Outing to Benefit Barberton Safety Service Fund: Sept. 7 at the Lyons Den Golf Course, 6347 Manchester Ave. NW, Canal Fulton. 7 a.m. registration with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. $80 per golfer includes fees, T-shirt, prizes, meals and beverages. For more information, call Dan Sanchez at 330-753-8494 or 234-303-8697.

Run the World 5K: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The start and finish line will be at Risman Plaza (in between the Student Center and University Library) at Kent State University. To raise money for education abroad student scholarships. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/RunTheWorld/run-world-kent.

Summit County Children Services Women’s Auxiliary Board Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Fairlawn Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. For more information, call 330-379-1994 or email sdeluca@summitkids.org.

Friends of MCDL UnRun Fundraiser: Sept. 7. A grueling 0.5 mile stroll between Sully's Irish Pub and Lager Heads Brewing Co. & Tap Room in Medina. Start location: 1 p.m. at Sully’s Irish Pub or 3 p.m. at Lager Heads Brewing Co. & Tap Room. All proceeds will help the Friends support the Medina County library's Summer Reading Game, a literacy program for youth, infants to age 17. This is an adults-only (age 21+) event. $40. For more information, go to www.friendsofmcdl.info/2019unrun.html.

Seventh annual Molto Bella Auto Show Dinner: 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron. $90 per person includes dinner, open bar, entertainment, auction and raffle. Proceeds benefit the Kidney Foundation of Summit County. For more information, call Carolyn at 330-864-1236.

Seventh annual Molto Bella Auto Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. $11 members, $5 youth; $14 non-members, $6 youth. www.stanhywet.org.

Shaw JCC’s 26th annual Golf Outing: Sept. 9 at Silver Lake Country Club, 1325 Graham Road, Silver Lake. Registration at 10:30 a.m. with a 12:30 shotgun start. $175 per golfer includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, cocktails, and heavy appetizers. There will be a team prize and award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Aug. 26. For more information, go to www.shawjcc.org/golf-outing.

Open M Hope Changes Everything Gala: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 13 at Hilton-Fairlawn, 3180 E. Market St., Akron. Includes heavy gourmet hors d’oeuvre stations, live jazz music, raffle, live and silent auctions. Tickets are $100. For tickets, go to https://openm.org/gala/.

13th annual Kick for The Cure 2019: Sept. 14 at Green Memorial Stadium, 1737 Steese Road, Green. Soccer games, food, music, raffle baskets, ensemble and dance groups, 50/50 drawings, face painting, soccer skill contests and more. For more information, go to http://greenkickforthecure.com/.

Eighth annual Love INC Fundraiser Banquet: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Road, Wadsworth. Guest speaker is Jeff Turner with music by Pastor Benjamin and Seville Baptist Praise Choir. For reservations, call 330-256-3114, go to www.loveincmedina.org or email bruce@loveincmedina.org.

Medina County Historical Society Fundraiser: 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the John Smart House, 206 N. Elmwood Ave., Medina. Take a tour of Scotland with twists on five traditional foods prepared by chef Ron Wilcox paired with five scotches presented by master bartender Chris from 17 Public Square restaurant. $90 per person. For more information, call Katie at 330-241-9692.

Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club Paw Fest: Sept. 15 at Bow Wow Beach Dog Park, 5027 Stow Road, Stow. The club is seeking dog-related vendors, rescue groups and various food vendors. Email Duhstoy2@gmail.com.

Third annual Wayside Wellness Fair: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Keynote speakers: Joel Fuhrman, MD, New York Times bestselling author, and Ocean Robbins, Food Revolution Network co-founder. Featuring free healthful food and beverage samples, free health screenings, more than 25 wellness booths and a series of wellness presentations on stage. For more information, call 330-535-3179 or go to www.akroncivic.com.

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park Clam and Lobster Bake: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cuyahoga Valley Environmental Education Center, 2675 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. A traditional New England bake with cocktails, appetizers, chowder and live music. $200-$275. 330-657-2909, ext. 222 or http://forcvnp.org/clambake.





