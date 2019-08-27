CLASSICAL

Cleveland Orchestra presents “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Featuring Sarah Hicks, conductor. Tickets start at $26. 216-231-1111 or www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Tuscarawas Philharmonic presents “Pops in the Park”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Tuscora Park, 161 Tuscora Ave. NW, New Philadelphia. Free. For more information, go to www.tuscarawasphilharmonic.org.

Canton Symphony Orchestra Summer Serenades in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Petros Lake Park, 3519 Perry Drive SW, Canton. Featuring Full Orchestra. Free. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.