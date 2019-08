COMEDY

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Jayson Cross, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Christopher Titus, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; Derick Lengwenus, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.

Improv: JJ Williamson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Point of No Return Improv: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. $5. www.pnrimprov.org.

Something Dada’s Summer of Funny: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Beck Center for Arts, Studio Theatre, 17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood. $12. www.somethingdada.com.

Take 2 Comedy Show with Kenyon Adamcik & Friends: 9 p.m. Saturday, The Tasting Room, 210 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/take-2-comedy-show-with-kenyon-adamcik-friends-tickets-66758557643.