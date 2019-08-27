ETC

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Friday Flea at Spring Hill: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Free and open to the public. There will be home tours available for $5 adults and $4 seniors and students. For more information, go to www.springhillhistorichome.org/fridayflea/.

Music and Movement: 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Kids ages 0-4 are invited to sign up for this interactive music program. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Featuring 170 artists and craftspeople from all over the state of Ohio. This year will feature craft workshops. Workshop fees are $30 and reservations are required. Admission to the festival is $7, $5 ages 3-12, or $10 for a Festival Pass (unlimited admission). For more information, call 330-666-3711 or go to www.halefarm.org.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

2019 Cleveland-National Air Show: Saturday-Monday at Burke Lakefront Airport. Demonstrations with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, F-35A Lightning II and A-10C Thunderbolt II. The event will also feature vintage WWII Warbirds including a B-25 Mitchell Bomber and B-17 Flying Fortress. Advance general admission is $23 for adults, $14 ages 6-11. For more information, call 216-781-0747 or go to www.clevelandairshow.com.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

38th Annual Great Trail Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Monday at the Great Trail Festival Grounds, 6331 Canton Road, Malvern. Featuring an 18th Century Marketplace, live music, kettle cooked foods, and more. $6 adults, $4 ages 10-18. For more information, go to www.greattrailfestival.com.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

The Cleveland Polka Association Polka Picnic: 3-7 p.m. Monday at St. Sava’s Picnic Grove, 2300 W. Ridgewood Drive, Parma. Bring your picnic baskets and beverages and enjoy Ray Jay & the Carousels. Donation $13. For more information, call Elaine at 216-496-0223, or email Anna at annas@mfgsystem.com.

Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Led by Moderator Chris Craft the group will discuss bars and nightclubs in Massillon’s past. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or go to www.massillonmuseum.org.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Massillon Public Library Historical Fiction Book Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. The club will discuss “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312 or go to www.massillonlibrary.org.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Typing 101 for Adults: 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn touch typing in this ongoing weekly course. 330-928-2117.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.

An Evening with Sarah Smarsh: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Sarah Smarsh will discuss her book, “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke." For more information, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, last admission is at 4 p.m., Nautica Entertainment Complex, 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland. Features more than 50 tanks, which are home to thousands of living creatures including the Ohio-native brook trout, piranhas and sand tiger sharks that measure more than 7 feet. $19.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12. www.GreaterClevelandAquarium.com.