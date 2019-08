JAZZ

Jackie Warren with Opener Sebastian Albornoz: 7 p.m. Thursday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.





Maria Jacobs: 8 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $10. www.blujazzakron.com

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.





Eric Seddon Quartet: 8 p.m. Friday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15, $10 student with ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.





Michelle Lordi Trio: 8 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.





The Hall of Fame Jazz Classic: doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. Presented by Wilberforce University Alumni. Featuring Norman Connors and the New Starship Orchestra, Marva King, Bobby Lyles and more. $55 in advance, $65 at the door. 330-454-8172 or https://cantonpalacetheatre.org/calendar/.





Bobby Selvaggio “The Music of Wayne Shorter”: 8 p.m. Saturday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15, $10 student with ID. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.





Andre Cavor & The Cavor Project: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.





Gabriel’s Horns: 8 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.





Legacy of Jazz: 6 p.m. Sunday, Club Wonder, 988 W. Bowery St., Akron. $3.





Jazz Tuesdays: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Massillon Senior Center, 39 Lincoln Way E. Free. 330-832-9831, ext. 311.





“BLU-esday Tuesday” Blues Jam: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.





Jackie Warren: 7 p.m. Wednesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.