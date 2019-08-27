NEW SHOWS

Emily Wolfe: 8 p.m. Sept. 14, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Shawn James: 8 p.m. Sept. 26, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $12. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Chil: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. With Seldom Fade, Before The Streetlights and Indre, $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Ron White: 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave., North Canton. $55-$214. 330-454-8172 or https://cantonpalacetheatre.org.

A Wild Night Out: 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Goodyear Theater, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. With Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla and Conceited. $30-$60. www.goodyeartheater.com.

Soraia: 7 p.m. Oct. 6, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Mystery Skulls: 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $15-$35. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. Band: 9 p.m. Oct. 18, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $10. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Neil Zaza’s “One Dark Night”: 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $25, $35 and $75. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivic.com.

Boz Scaggs: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. $52.50-$85. 330-454-8172 or www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

Keith Harkin: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Musica, 51 E. Market St., Akron. $35. www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.