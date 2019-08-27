THURSDAY

Wildflower Walk: Walk through the meadow in search of late summer blooms and the colorful insects that pollinate them, 10 a.m. to noon. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Beginner Tree ID: Enjoy a leisurely hike while learning tricks and tips for identifying trees by leaves, bark and twig arrangement, 3-4:30 p.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Big Bend Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 7 p.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Hike leader Dick Loesch. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Martindale Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 4001 Martindale Rd. NE, Canton. Hike leader Lola Bender. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Everett Road/Riding Run Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Fern Walk: Join a naturalist to learn about some of Ohio’s native ferns and discover how to identify them by their structure and habitat, 9-11 a.m. Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Lodge, 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Calling All Coyotes: Join a naturalist for a short presentation to learn all about a misunderstood mammal, the coyote, 7:30-9:30 p.m. O’Neil Woods Metro Park, Trail Lot, 2550 Martin Road, Bath. 330-865-8065.

Made in Ohio Art & Craft Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Featuring 170 artists and craftspeople from all over the state of Ohio. This year will feature craft workshops. Workshop fees are $30 and reservations are required. Admission to the festival is $7, $5 ages 3-12, or $10 for a Festival Pass (unlimited admission). For more information, call 330-666-3711 or go to www.halefarm.org.

SATURDAY

Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding: A certified instructor and a naturalist will guide participants in the sport of paddleboarding, 9-11 a.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

38th Annual Great Trail Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Monday at the Great Trail Festival Grounds, 6331 Canton Road, Malvern. Featuring an 18th Century Marketplace, live music, kettle cooked foods, and more. $6 adults, $4 ages 10-18. For more information, go to www.greattrailfestival.com.

Intermediate Stand-Up Paddleboarding: A certified instructor and a naturalist will teach advanced paddle strokes, rescue techniques and moving on the board, noon to 3 p.m. Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park, Lot C6, 6194 Christman Road, Green. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

The Hunt For Insects and Spiders: Explore the trail for insects and spiders that live in the meadow, 2-4 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

Outdoor Movie Night – “Ice Age”: An outdoor showing of “Ice Age”, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Happy Days Center to Pine Grove Trail Hike: Portage Trail Walkers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 500 W. Streetsboro St., Peninsula. For more information, call Larry Thomas at 330-673-6896.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Ice Cream Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2077 Newton St., Akron. Hike leader Lester Phillips. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Massillon Lincoln Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 644 17th St. NW at Lincoln Park Ave. NW, Massillon. Hike leader Lynn Lenart. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Bolivar Aqueduct McDonnell Trailhead: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 715 OH-212, Bolivar. Hike leader Lola Bender. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Tallmadge Meadows Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 8 a.m. Sept. 2 Meet at 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

TUESDAY

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

CVNP Oak Hill Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3901 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kinciad Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader Bruce Ahonen. Also at 7 p.m. with hike leader Billy Stacey. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Firestone Metro Park Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 3-mile hike at 4 p.m. Meet at 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Hike leader Marilyn Shaheen. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Gervasi Winery Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. Hike leader Diane Lybarger. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Petros Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 3519 Perry Drive SW, Canton. Hike leader Margie Baker. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.