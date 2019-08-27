THURSDAY

Kofi Baker’s Psychedelic Trip: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Danjo Jazz/Rock Orchestra: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Time Cat: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

An Evening with The Insiders: 8:30 p.m., $12-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Mac Sabbath: 8:30 p.m., with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby, $20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Ghost Hello: 6 p.m., with Blind Scryer, Dirtbag, and Paper Thin, $5. Jupiter Studios, https://jupiterstudios336.wixsite.com/jupiterbistro.

Rock the Lock presents Lotus Land: 7 p.m., with Nate Lupi. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Immortal Porpoise: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Emo Night: 8 p.m. The Outpost Concert Club, www.facebook.com/theoutpostconcertclub/.

The Full Flavor Album Release Show: 8 p.m., $20. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Time Cat CD Release: 8 p.m., with Oregon Space Trail of Doom and Matt Hazlett. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Los Lobos: 8 p.m., $45-$55. E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, www.ticketmaster.com.

Pat Metheny: 8 p.m., with James Francies & Marcus Gilmore, $62-$77. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Saved By The 90’s: 8 p.m., $13. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Full Flavor Album Release Show: 9 p.m., with Dibs On Mars, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Somasonic: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

SATURDAY

Shelby Olive: 6 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Barberton Summer Concert Series presents Bucknaked Band: 7 p.m. Lake Anna Gazebo, www.cityofbarberton.com.

Matthew Alec & The Soul Electric: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents The Michael Weber Show: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

JiMiller Band: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Ohio Civil Power: 8:30 p.m., with Smith Taylor and Bella Donna. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Heavenly Creatures: 9 p.m., with Forager, Strobobean and Sweepyheads. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

SUNDAY

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Brunch with Long Time Gone: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Reggae Sunday with Carlos Jones & P.L.U.S.: 4 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Kent Lit Fest: 9 p.m., with Flames OhGod, Unusual Suspects, Stack Or Starve, YSN Marlo, Brody, Zay Bands, Young Dell, Don K, Della, Sonny Carnegie, KC the Legend, D Day K and CiTO. The Outpost Concert Club, www.facebook.com/theoutpostconcertclub/.

TUESDAY

Audic Empire: 7 p.m., with Lady of Panda. The Outpost Concert Club, www.songkick.com/venues/91887-outpost-concert-club.

Cinghiale: 8 p.m., with Steve Marquette. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Social Distortion and Flogging Molly: 6 p.m., with The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes. Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, www.livenation.com.

Austin Walkin’ Cane: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

The Swizzle Sticks: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Dirtwire: 8 p.m., $18-$21. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.