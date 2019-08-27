THEATER

Akron Civic Theatre’s Millennial Theatre Project: (182 S. Main St., Akron; 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com) “Priscilla - Queen of the Desert” at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $20.

none too fragile Theatre: (Coach House, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron; 330-962-5547, www.nonetoofragile.com) Final performances of “Woody’s Order” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $30.

Player’s Guild Theatre: (1001 Market Ave. N., Canton; www.playersguildtheatre.com/rock-of-ages) Final performances of “Rock of Ages” at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 and 11 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $34, $31 for seniors.

Broadview Heights Spotlights: (Broadview Hts. Cultural Arts Building, 9543 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights; http://broadview-heights-spotlights.org/theater/2019-season/) “Rumors” by Neil Simon continues through Sept. 7. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3 p.m. Sunday. $15, $12 seniors and students.

The Cassidy Theatre: (6200 Pearl Road, Parma Heights; 440-842-4600, www.cassidytheatre.com) Final performances of “Lend Me A Tenor” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $15 adults, $14 seniors and students.