Festival season is almost over and there is but one local event remaining from our action-packed August, this weekend’s Akron Pizza Fest at Lock 3.

But, of course, the concert carousel never stops. Lovers of live music will have plenty of opportunities to see acts both big and small at venues both big and small. There’s a heady mix of veteran pop acts, classic rockers, hip-hop cats and country stars heading our way throughout the autumn months.

Here are a few of the upcoming concerts, beginning with a trio of big names coming to Blossom:

• Meek Mill & Future brings together one of rap’s biggest stars, in Future, and one of its recent biggest cause célèbre, Philly rapper Meek Mill, who is the subject of a documentary about his long-running serpentine issues with the penal system. The pioneering king of Auto-Tuned rap had his sixth No. 1 album in January with “The Wizrd” and he is often named as one of the most influential rappers of this decade. Catch the pair of rap stars on their Legendary Nights Tour at Blossom next Wednesday. Tickets are $25-$99.50. www.livenation.com.

• Anyone who caught Roger Daltrey, aka lead vocalist for The Who, during his hot-as-heck rendering of "Tommy" with orchestration last summer, saw and heard that the 75-year-old rock frontman mostly still has it vocally. Daltrey returns with his longtime musical partner Pete Townshend, who can still whip out a full Townshend Windmill when the song calls for it. Daltrey must have enjoyed the orchestra enough to enlist them for The Who’s Moving On Tour.

Earlier this year, the band announced it would release its first album of new material since “Endless Wire” in 2006. Most fans don’t need new music from Pete and Rog, but if making new music keeps them interested in playing shows, perhaps you can politely sit through any new numbers they may premiere rather than head for the bar and the bathroom as soon as one of them says, “this is a new song.” The Who hits Blossom on Sept. 10. Tickets are $54-$364.50. www.livenation.com.

• Luke Bryan has had a string of gold and platinum albums for more than a decade, and they have made him an arena country star, regular shed-filler and judge on the revived “American Idol.”

The Georgia native has had 24 slick, Billboard-topping hits, including the ballads “Drunk On You,” “Drink a Beer,” and “Crash My Party.” His latest single, the bouncy “Knockin’ Boots,” is, sadly, not a country-fried cover of the classic '90s H-Town slow jam staple “Knockin’ da Boots,” but it’s suitably catchy.

Bryan’s a dependable if safe country star with a convivial stage presence, and fans can feel comfortable that they will get exactly what they expect. Catch Bryan along with openers Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 14. If you haven’t bought tickets yet, you'd better really love you some Bryan because the lawn is already sold out and will be full of drunk-on-Luke boot-knockers. Remaining pavilion tickets are $133. www.livenation.com

• Moving out of the shed, singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis has been an indie pop-rock queen since her days in the band Rilo Kiley, which came after her beginnings as a child actor on films such as "Troop Beverly Hills." As with most of her catalog, Lewis’ fourth solo album, “On The Line,” was critically adored and her dedicated fan base will likely fill up the 2,000-seat Agora Theatre in Cleveland on Sept. 17. Tickets are $30-$35. www.agoracleveland.com.

• It’s not as convenient as their show at RubberDucks Stadium (aka Canal Park) a few years ago, and they may not be the hitmakers they once were, but country fans are famously loyal, and in their home state, Rascal Flatts is certainly still a big draw. It’s called the Summer Playlist Tour and the trio’s most recent album, “Back To Us,” was released in 2017, so expect a set list filled with many of the band’s 27 No. 1 hit songs. Openers are Jordan Davis and Jimmie Allen. Rascal Flatts ends the Blossom pop season on Sept. 20. Tickets are $20-$97.25. www.livenation.com.

• Speaking of Ohio boys, Akron’s own The Black Keys are up and running again behind their largely well-received album “Let’s Rock.” The duo of Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach haven’t toured since 2014 and will return to their old stomping grounds at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 30 with longtime indie rockers Modest Mouse and the Carney-produced *repeat repeat also on the bill. Tickets are $49.50-$499.50. Whoa. (Check back here next month for a complete Black Keys preview.) www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

• A chance to get a double dosage of pop divas also comes in mid-October. On Oct. 16, Carrie Underwood brings her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The “360” signifies that the concert will be in the round, which, when staged well, definitely makes seats in the nosebleed region feel like a better deal, and Underwood’s big stage production will surely keep fans' eyes glued to all sides of the stage. Underwood also booked an all-female lineup for the tour with Maddie and Tae of the bro-country flouting “Girl In A Country Song,” along with trio Runaway June. Tickets are $46-$96. www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

• A mere two days later, on Oct. 18, iconic Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion brings her Courage World Tour. The tour, her first in North America in a decade, is named for Dion’s upcoming album, “Courage,” led by the EDM/dance-infused single “Flying On My Own.” The album isn’t due until November, but Dion, who has no need of an opening act, has plenty of past hits, surely very dramatic lighting and dry ice that most fans probably won’t mind not hearing too much of the new stuff. Tickets are $49.50-$199.50. www.ticketmaster.com.

• Chicagoan Chance The Rapper has been the feel-good rapper of choice for a few years now. His kaleidoscopic, gospel-tinged second mixtape, “Coloring Book,” earned him a 2017 best rap album Grammy (his first of three), and the distinction of being the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy. His latest, “The Big Day,” is his first official studio album release and is heavily influenced by his recent marriage to Kirsten Corley. Chance, and some as-of-yet unnamed guests, hit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Nov. 2. Tickets are $59.95-129.95. www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

