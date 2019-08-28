Sustainable Landscape Workshop: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Secrest Arboretum Miller Pavilion, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. For all those who install, maintain, want to plant, tinker with, and/or spend time enjoying (and less time maintaining) landscapes. Lunch and materials provided. Cost: $40 For more information, call Sarah Mays at 330-263-3831 or email mays.201@osu.edu or go to http://go.osu.edu/chatfield.

Stark County Master Gardeners Bees: 10 a.m. Thursday at the Huston-Brumbaugh Mt. Union Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Minerva. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Preparing Spring Bulbs: 10 a.m. Thursday at Anderson’s in the Village, 97 Canal St. W., Navarre. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

86TH Ohio Plant Diagnostic Workshop: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Secrest Arboretum Miller Pavilion, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. ODA Pesticide/Core, ISA, ONLA and Master Gardener credits. Lunch and materials provided. Cost: $40 For more information, call Sarah Mays at 330-263-3831 or email mays.201@osu.edu or go to http://go.osu.edu/chatfield.

Farmers’ Market in the Falls: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 4 at the High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. There will be live performances from a different local band each week. For a list of vendors and special events, go to http://farmersmarketinthefalls.weebly.com/.

Greater Akron Orchid Society 2nd Member Plant Auction: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Akron. Edgar Stehli of Windswept in Time Orchids gives a class that explains how the orchid’s structure indicates the required care. Also, Jane Bush presents “Orchid Diseases, Part 1.” For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. A variety of topics will be covered, including proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.