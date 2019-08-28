OPENING FRIDAY

"After the Wedding": C

(PG-13) A manager of an orphanage in Kolkata travels to New York to meet a benefactor. 1 hour, 52 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Cedar Lee

"Bennett’s War":

(PG-13) After surviving an IED explosion in combat overseas, a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit is medically discharged with a broken back and leg. Against all odds he trains to make an impossible comeback as a motocross racer. 1 hour, 35 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Macedonia Cinemark 15, Tinseltown USA, Tower City

"Don’t Let Go": B

(R) After a man's family dies in what appears to be a murder, he gets a phone call from one of the dead, his niece. He's not sure if she's a ghost or if he's going mad. 1 hour, 43 minutes.

Tinseltown USA, Valley View 24

"The Fanatic": C

(R) A rabid film fan stalks his favorite action hero and destroys the star's life. 1 hour, 28 minutes.

Great Oaks Cinema, Highland Square Theatre

"One Child Nation": A

(R) After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and children forever shaped by this social experiment. 1 hour, 25 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Santa Girl":

(NR) Santa's daughter gets a chance to attend college for one semester in the "real" world before heading back to the North Pole to fulfill her duties under her father. 1 hour, 30 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Tower City